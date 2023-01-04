New York to stage multiple concerts celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year

Multiple concerts are set to take place in New York in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in January 2023, according to organizers.

The iSING! Suzhou International Young Artist Festival and the Philadelphia Orchestra are set to jointly present a concert at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on January 7, one day after the first leg of the performance in Philadelphia.

Entitled "Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems," the performance will bring the Tang Dynasty to life with 15 ancient poems set by young international composers, performed by a roster of young singers from around the world, according to the introduction at the Lincoln Center's website.

The performance is designed to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Philadelphia Orchestra's historic tour of China in 1973.

The US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music will present annual Chinese New Year concerts with the theme of The Sound of Spring in collaboration with the Central Conservatory of Music, China.

As the fourth annual presentation, performances would take place on January 27 at Bard College and on January 28 at the Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, respectively.

"This special annual event, marking one of the most important holidays in the Chinese lunar calendar, showcases an exciting blend of Chinese American artists, Chinese symphonic music, and traditional instruments," said a release at Bard College.

Additionally, the New York Philharmonic said it will present a concert at the Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on January 31 in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Besides, a number of cultural activities, performances and parades will be held in the coming weeks in New York, which is home to over 700,000 Chinese Americans.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. The Spring Festival for 2023 falls on January 22 and the Chinese lunar year for 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac.