﻿
News / World

New York to stage multiple concerts celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-01-04       0
Multiple concerts are set to take place in New York in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in January 2023, according to organizers.
Xinhua
  16:28 UTC+8, 2023-01-04       0

Multiple concerts are set to take place in New York in celebration of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in January 2023, according to organizers.

The iSING! Suzhou International Young Artist Festival and the Philadelphia Orchestra are set to jointly present a concert at the Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall on January 7, one day after the first leg of the performance in Philadelphia.

Entitled "Echoes of Ancient Tang Poems," the performance will bring the Tang Dynasty to life with 15 ancient poems set by young international composers, performed by a roster of young singers from around the world, according to the introduction at the Lincoln Center's website.

The performance is designed to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Philadelphia Orchestra's historic tour of China in 1973.

The US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music will present annual Chinese New Year concerts with the theme of The Sound of Spring in collaboration with the Central Conservatory of Music, China.

As the fourth annual presentation, performances would take place on January 27 at Bard College and on January 28 at the Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, respectively.

"This special annual event, marking one of the most important holidays in the Chinese lunar calendar, showcases an exciting blend of Chinese American artists, Chinese symphonic music, and traditional instruments," said a release at Bard College.

Additionally, the New York Philharmonic said it will present a concert at the Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall on January 31 in celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Besides, a number of cultural activities, performances and parades will be held in the coming weeks in New York, which is home to over 700,000 Chinese Americans.

The Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday for Chinese around the world. The Spring Festival for 2023 falls on January 22 and the Chinese lunar year for 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, according to the Chinese zodiac.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     