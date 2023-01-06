﻿
News / World

Mongolia to exempt 34 countries from visa requirements to promote tourism

Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Mongolia will exempt citizens of 34 countries from visa requirements for up to 30 days until the end of 2025, as part of its efforts to promote the pandemic-hit tourism sector.
Xinhua
  21:30 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

Mongolia will exempt citizens of 34 countries from visa requirements for up to 30 days until the end of 2025, as part of its efforts to promote the pandemic-hit tourism sector, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

These countries include 32 European countries such as Austria, Belgium, Hungary, France and Denmark, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

As a result, the number of visa-free travel countries to Mongolia has reached 61, according to the ministry.

The Mongolian government has also decided to declare 2023 and 2024 as "Years to Visit Mongolia."

Currently, Mongolia's economy is largely dependent on its export-oriented mining sector. Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify its economy.

The Asian country has set itself a goal of welcoming one million foreign tourists and earning US$1 billion from tourism in 2024.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     