Mongolia to exempt 34 countries from visa requirements to promote tourism

Mongolia will exempt citizens of 34 countries from visa requirements for up to 30 days until the end of 2025, as part of its efforts to promote the pandemic-hit tourism sector.

Mongolia will exempt citizens of 34 countries from visa requirements for up to 30 days until the end of 2025, as part of its efforts to promote the pandemic-hit tourism sector, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

These countries include 32 European countries such as Austria, Belgium, Hungary, France and Denmark, as well as Australia and New Zealand.

As a result, the number of visa-free travel countries to Mongolia has reached 61, according to the ministry.

The Mongolian government has also decided to declare 2023 and 2024 as "Years to Visit Mongolia."

Currently, Mongolia's economy is largely dependent on its export-oriented mining sector. Developing tourism is seen as the most viable way to diversify its economy.

The Asian country has set itself a goal of welcoming one million foreign tourists and earning US$1 billion from tourism in 2024.