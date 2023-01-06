﻿
News / World

Brazil rejoins Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Brazil on Thursday informed member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of its "full and immediate" reincorporation into the regional bloc.
Xinhua
  16:58 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0

Brazil on Thursday informed member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of its "full and immediate" reincorporation into the regional bloc.

The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on Sunday, decided to rejoin the pro-integration forum that his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro had abandoned.

"The extra-regional partners with whom CELAC maintains a regular dialogue, including the European Union, China, India, ASEAN and the African Union, were also informed about the country's return to the regional consultation mechanism," Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Brazil "actively participated in the creation of CELAC, by convening and hosting the first Summit of Latin American and Caribbean Countries in 2008 in Costa do Sauipe, in Bahia," the ministry said.

"Brazil's return to the community of Latin American countries is an essential step for the rebuilding of our diplomatic heritage and the full reintegration of the country into the international community," added the foreign ministry.

Lula is set to participate in the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC to be held on January 24 in Buenos Aires, following an invitation by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     