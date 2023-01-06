Brazil rejoins Community of Latin American and Caribbean States

Brazil on Thursday informed member countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) of its "full and immediate" reincorporation into the regional bloc.

The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took office on Sunday, decided to rejoin the pro-integration forum that his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro had abandoned.

"The extra-regional partners with whom CELAC maintains a regular dialogue, including the European Union, China, India, ASEAN and the African Union, were also informed about the country's return to the regional consultation mechanism," Brazil's Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

Brazil "actively participated in the creation of CELAC, by convening and hosting the first Summit of Latin American and Caribbean Countries in 2008 in Costa do Sauipe, in Bahia," the ministry said.

"Brazil's return to the community of Latin American countries is an essential step for the rebuilding of our diplomatic heritage and the full reintegration of the country into the international community," added the foreign ministry.

Lula is set to participate in the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC to be held on January 24 in Buenos Aires, following an invitation by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.