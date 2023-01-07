Egypt's famed bazaar welcomes return of Chinese tourists

Shop owners in Khan el-Khalili, one of the most famed tourist bazaars in the Egyptian capital Cairo, are expecting the return of Chinese guests.

Shop owners in Khan el-Khalili, one of the most famed tourist bazaars in the Egyptian capital Cairo, are expecting the return of Chinese guests after China announced its easing of travel restrictions starting from January 8.

Located in the heart of Cairo's old Islamic district, the centuries-old market used to bustle with tourists coming from all over the world.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out three years ago has depleted the market of its vibrant vibe.

Amr Dahi, who sells precious stones and copper artifacts in the market, told Xinhua that his shop used to enjoy good business before the pandemic.

"Before the spread of COVID-19, the business was good as large numbers of tourists, especially Chinese, flocked here," he said.

He said that he looked forward to the coming back of Chinese tourists, which might help boost his flagging business.

China used to be the fourth-largest exporter of tourists to Egypt, with hundreds of thousands coming each year for its historical sites and sunny sandy beaches.

"Chinese tourists constitute a large percentage of buyers ... They would spend a lot on buying antiques and gifts," the middle-aged man said.

Mohammed Saleh, the owner of a traditional Egyptian food restaurant in Khan al-Khalili, told Xinhua that the Chinese people are very friendly.

"They love Egyptian traditions and prefer traditional Egyptian food and are always keen to try it," he said.

He recalled the days when the market's alleyways were bustled with Chinese tourists.

"We pray that Chinese tourists will return so that the situation will improve," Saleh said.

In 2019, tourism revenues in Egypt hit a record high of 13.03 billion US dollars, receiving 13.1 million tourists. The tourism sector had been badly hit amid the pandemic.

During the first half of 2022, some 4.9 million tourists visited the ancient country, the number of which increased by 85.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021, said Egypt's official statistics agency.