﻿
News / World

More than 7,000 nurses go on strike in New York City

Reuters
  16:31 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday after contract negotiations stalled over pay and staffing levels.
Reuters
  16:31 UTC+8, 2023-01-10       0
More than 7,000 nurses go on strike in New York City
CFP

Chanting "We are willing, we are able, come back to the table," Mt.Sinai nurses, with no movement on negotiations with Mt.Sinai Hospital executives about a fair contract and especially nurse-patient ratios, nurses represented by New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), called for a strike at 1am--and walked onto Madison Avenue to make their voices heard with megaphones, signs and banners on Monday.

Thousands of nurses at two New York City hospitals went on strike on Monday after contract negotiations stalled over pay and staffing levels, a move that caused one of the facilities to postpone procedures and appointments.

The walkout involves more than 7,000 nurses at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan, the New York State Nurses Association said in a statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic along with a respiratory syncytial virus outbreak and this year's flu season has put a strain on the healthcare sector across the nation's most populous city, creating tensions between nurses and their employers.

Hundreds of striking nurses Monday morning rallied outside of both hospitals where they chanted "Every patient is a VIP" as they waved signs in support of hiring more nurses and better pay.

"Enough is enough, Sinai," New York State Nurses Association President Nancy Hagan said outside of Mount Sinai on Monday surrounded by red-clad nurses. "What we are asking for is safe staffing and quality care for patients. We don't think we are asking for too much."

The hospitals said in separate statements on Monday that they offered a 19.1% compounded wage increase to the nurses. Montefiore Medical Center also said it was committed to creating over 170 new nursing positions.

"We remain committed to seamless and compassionate care, recognizing that the union leadership's decision will spark fear and uncertainty across our community," Montefiore Medical Center said.

Montefiore said the strike forced them to reschedule all elective surgeries and procedures and postpone appointments at ambulatory locations. Sinai said most of its outpatient appointments and procedures are going forward as scheduled.

Since beginning contract negotiations four months ago, the union had been able to reach agreements or new contracts for nurses at seven other New York City hospitals.

On Sunday, nurses at Mount Sinai Morningside and West reached a tentative agreement on a new contract that included improved staffing standards and enforcement, and increased salaries over the next three years, the union said.

The union urged people who are sick to seek care, regardless of potential concerns over crossing picket lines of striking nurses.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said on Sunday that he and his staff were closely monitoring the situation and that the city's healthcare system is prepared to meet any challenges that may arise due to the work stoppage.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     