Orbital rocket from UK suffers "anomaly"
09:59 UTC+8, 2023-01-10 0
LauncherOne, the rocket being blasted into space tonight, has suffered an "anomaly," said Virgin Orbit.
"We appear to have an anomaly that has prevented us from reaching orbit. We are evaluating the information," tweeted the American company. "We are evaluating the information."
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
