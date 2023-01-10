﻿
1,200 protesters detained as Brazilian police regain control of gov't buildings

Brazilian authorities have arrested at least 1,200 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro by Monday, and regained control of main government buildings here.
Brazilian authorities have arrested at least 1,200 supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro by Monday, and regained control of main government buildings.

Protesters' makeshift camps outside the army's headquarters were dismantled, and some 300 people were arrested on Sunday night after they stormed the presidential palace, the Congress and the Supreme Court in the capital city on Sunday.

Supreme Federal Court judge Alexandre de Moraes ordered the arrest and eviction of the protesters, who refused to accept the outcome of the general elections that brought current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to power.

Moraes also removed Federal District Governor Ibaneis Rocha, a supporter of Bolsonaro, from office for 90 days, as Lula decreed federal intervention in the district's security apparatus.

Lula, who was sworn in on January 1, condemned the invasions, saying the attackers would be punished "with the full force of law."

