Greece's former King Constantine II dies at 82

Greece's former King Constantine II passed away Tuesday in Athens at the age of 82, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.
AFP

In this file photo taken on November 19, 2007, Constantine II of Greece leaves Westminster Abbey in London, following a service of celebration to mark the diamond wedding anniversary of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Greece's former King Constantine II passed away Tuesday in Athens at the age of 82, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

The last monarch of Greece had been hospitalized for several days in a local hospital, the report said.

Constantine II became king in 1964. He was forced into exile after a failed countercoup against the military dictatorship which took over in 1967, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The military junta abolished the Greek monarchy in 1973.

The former king had lived in London for decades and returned to Greece a few years ago following lengthy legal disputes with the Greek state over seized properties.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
