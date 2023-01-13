﻿
News / World

NASA says 2022 is fifth warmest year on record amid warming trend

Xinhua
  09:56 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0
Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest year on record.
Xinhua
  09:56 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0

Earth's average surface temperature in 2022 tied with 2015 as the fifth warmest year on record, according to an analysis released Thursday by the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Continuing the planet's long-term warming trend, global temperatures in 2022 were 0.89 degrees Celsius above the average for NASA's baseline period (1951-1980), according to scientists from the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), NASA's leading center for climate modeling.

"This warming trend is alarming," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Our warming climate is already making a mark: Forest fires are intensifying; hurricanes are getting stronger; droughts are wreaking havoc and sea levels are rising."

"NASA is deepening our commitment to do our part in addressing climate change. Our Earth System Observatory will provide state-of-the-art data to support our climate modeling, analysis and predictions to help humanity confront our planet's changing climate," he said.

The past nine years have been the warmest years since modern recordkeeping began in 1880. This means Earth in 2022 was about 1.11 degrees Celsius warmer than the late 19th century average, according to NASA.

"The reason for the warming trend is that human activities continue to pump enormous amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, and the long-term planetary impacts will also continue," said GISS Director Gavin Schmidt.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     