Passenger plane carrying 68 people crashes in Nepal

A passenger plane carrying 68 people has crashed in the Pokhara region in central Nepal, a local official said on Sunday.

The Yeti Airlines plane was flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu when it crashed near the gorge of Seti River, Guru Datta Dhakal, an official of the Kaski district told Xinhua.