﻿
News / World

UK rail companies, union say working jointly on revised pay offer

Reuters
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0
"Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days."
Reuters
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-01-13       0

British trade unions RMT and rail companies said on Thursday they were working jointly towards a revised offer for rail workers, in the first signs of a thaw in a long-running pay dispute that has led to months of disruptive transport strikes.

"We have had detailed discussions and we are working jointly towards a revised offer," the RMT, and the Rail Delivery Group, which represents rail companies, said.

"Both parties have agreed to continue discussions over the next few days."

The TSSA trade union also issued a similar statement about its own negotiations with the Rail Delivery Group, saying the two sides were working towards a revised pay offer.

Sporadic rail strikes by tens of thousands of workers since last summer have heaped pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to do more to resolve the pay dispute and limit disruption.

Hundreds of thousands of workers across sectors from ambulance staff and nurses to teachers and postal workers have been striking across Britain over pay demands, against a backdrop of double-digit inflation.

Separately, the Rail Delivery Group has offered the ASLEF train drivers' union an improved pay offer in a bid to end their labour dispute, the group said last week.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     