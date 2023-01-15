﻿
News / World

Easy access to gun, violent media increase risk of child becoming shooter in U.S.: scholars

Xinhua
  15:35 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0
Children in the United States are being influenced by gun violence depicted in media and easy access to firearms in their homes.
Xinhua
  15:35 UTC+8, 2023-01-15       0

Children in the United States are being influenced by gun violence depicted in media and easy access to firearms in their homes, which explained the tragedy of a first-grader shooting his teacher in Virginia, according to an analysis published Thursday.

In an article released by the media network the Conversation, Brad Bushman, professor from the Ohio State University, and Dan Romer, research director from the University of Pennsylvania, elaborated on the factors regarding how a child in the United States becomes a shooter, after a 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia last week.

The scholars said acts of gun violence in PG-13 movies have nearly tripled in the 30 years since the rating was introduced in 1984, while another 2019 survey of adults further showed that 12 percent said they were allowed to watch PG-13 movies between the ages of six and nine, with 6 percent saying they watched such films at an even younger age.

Violent media can lead children to engage in more dangerous behavior if they find a real gun and desensitize or numb children to violence, increasing the possibility of them imitating the aggressive behaviors they watch and considering such behavior as normal, they warned.

Besides, they also noted that the United States has far more civilian-owned guns per capita than any other country in the world, with 120.5 guns per 100 residents.

Children are naturally curious, and adults often underestimate their ability to find guns hidden in the home, the scholars said.

As every year more than 300 people in the United States are either wounded or killed in unintentional shootings by children, Bushman and Romer urged gun owners to lock away firearms, unloaded and with ammunition stored separately, especially if there are children at home.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     