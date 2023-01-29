﻿
News / World

5-day SCO film festival underway in India's Mumbai city

Xinhua
  15:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-29       0
The five-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) film festival is underway in India's financial capital Mumbai, officials said Saturday.
Xinhua
  15:37 UTC+8, 2023-01-29       0
5-day SCO film festival underway in India's Mumbai city
IC

Union Minister Anurag Thakur attends the opening ceremony of the SCO Film Festival, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, on January 27.

The five-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) film festival is underway in India's financial capital Mumbai, officials said Saturday.

The festival hosted veterans from the film industry in multiple sessions on Saturday. Apart from film screenings, discussion sessions were held on various subjects ranging from music to animation and intellectual property rights, officials said.

The SCO film festival is being held during India's presidency of the international cooperation organization.

The festival opened on Friday evening during a ceremony that saw India's federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and junior federal foreign minister Meenakshi Lekhi lighting the traditional lamp.

According to India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the SCO film festival will showcase 57 films from SCO countries. While 14 feature films have been nominated in the competition section, the non-competition section will showcase 43 films.

Thakur said showcasing the diversity of films and styles of filmmaking from the SCO region is a major goal of the film festival, adding that the ongoing festival provides an opportunity to forge cinematic partnerships among the countries of this region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     