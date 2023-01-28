﻿
Russia holds memorial event to mark WWII Siege of Leningrad

Xinhua
  2023-01-28
Russia's second largest city St. Petersburg held the annual "900 Days and Nights" memorial event marking the 79th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad during WWII.
Xinhua
  11:04 UTC+8, 2023-01-28       0

Russia's second largest city St. Petersburg on Friday held the annual "900 Days and Nights" memorial event marking the 79th anniversary of the lifting of the Siege of Leningrad during World War II.

The commemoration featured an interactive performance held among military installations in the courtyard of the St. Petersburg State Academic Capella, the oldest Russian professional musical institution. The audience watched the light and sound performance of air raids and bombardments.

Newsreel footage of the besieged Leningrad was demonstrated on the facade of the Chapel. Fireworks display was held later in the evening at the Peter and Paul Fortress.

The military siege of Leningrad lasted nearly 900 days, from Sept. 8, 1941 to Jan. 27, 1944. The Battle of Leningrad went down in history as one of the longest and bloodiest battles of World War II.

Source: Xinhua
﻿
