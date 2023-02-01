South Korea's export drops 16.6% in January

South Korea's export logged a double-digit fall in January, keeping a downward trend for the fourth consecutive month, government data showed Wednesday.

The outbound shipment dropped 16.6 percent from a year earlier to US$46.27 billion in January, continuing to slide since October last year, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Import shrank 2.6 percent to 58.96 billion dollars last month, sending the trade deficit to US$12.69 billion. The trade balance has stayed in the red for the 11th successive month.