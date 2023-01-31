﻿
Britain says it's not practical to send Ukraine fighter jets

Reuters
  21:17 UTC+8, 2023-01-31
Britain does not believe it is practical to send its fighter jets to Ukraine, a spokesperson said on Tuesday after Kiev indicated it would push for such Western planes.
Britain says it's not practical to send Ukraine fighter jets
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks during a Q&A at Teesside University in Darlington, Britain, January 30.

Britain does not believe it is practical to send its fighter jets to Ukraine, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday after Kiev indicated it would push for such Western planes.

"The UK's ... fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine," the spokesperson told reporters.

"We will continue to discuss with our allies about what we think is the right approach."

