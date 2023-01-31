22 sports featured in LA28 Paralympic Games initial sport program

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has approved 22 sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.

The 22 sports approved for inclusion are para badminton, boccia, blind football, goalball, para judo, para canoe, para equestrian, para table tennis, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball, para archery, para athletics, para powerlifting, sitting volleyball, para swimming, para rowing, shooting para sport, para taekwondo, para triathlon, wheelchair rugby and para cycling.

As part of the International Federation application process, a record 33 para sports submitted applications to the IPC to be considered for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.

The IPC granted LA28 the opportunity to explore the potential of including para climbing or para surfing, which have not been featured before at the Paralympic Games.

According to the IPC website, should LA28 put forward any sports for consideration, a final decision will be taken by the IPC Governing Board by the end of 2023.

"The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sport program that will showcase the diversity of the Paralympic Movement," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

"We fully support LA28's interest in the OCOG proposed sport process as this could be a significant contribution to drive greater impact of the LA28 Paralympic Games while controlling cost and complexity and achieving our shared goal of cost neutrality across the LA28 budget," added the IPC chief.

"As we explore potential new sports, we will consider how best to elevate the athlete and fan experience and contribute to the overall success of the Games," said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman.

Following submission of applications by International Federations in July 2022, the IPC assessed each candidate sport in accordance with the IPC Handbook and sought further clarification from applicants where needed.