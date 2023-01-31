﻿
News / World

22 sports featured in LA28 Paralympic Games initial sport program

Xinhua
  19:01 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has approved 22 sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.
Xinhua
  19:01 UTC+8, 2023-01-31       0

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has approved 22 sports for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.

The 22 sports approved for inclusion are para badminton, boccia, blind football, goalball, para judo, para canoe, para equestrian, para table tennis, wheelchair tennis, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair basketball, para archery, para athletics, para powerlifting, sitting volleyball, para swimming, para rowing, shooting para sport, para taekwondo, para triathlon, wheelchair rugby and para cycling.

As part of the International Federation application process, a record 33 para sports submitted applications to the IPC to be considered for inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games.

The IPC granted LA28 the opportunity to explore the potential of including para climbing or para surfing, which have not been featured before at the Paralympic Games.

According to the IPC website, should LA28 put forward any sports for consideration, a final decision will be taken by the IPC Governing Board by the end of 2023.

"The sports we have included in the LA28 Paralympic Games provide a competitive and attractive sport program that will showcase the diversity of the Paralympic Movement," said IPC president Andrew Parsons.

"We fully support LA28's interest in the OCOG proposed sport process as this could be a significant contribution to drive greater impact of the LA28 Paralympic Games while controlling cost and complexity and achieving our shared goal of cost neutrality across the LA28 budget," added the IPC chief.

"As we explore potential new sports, we will consider how best to elevate the athlete and fan experience and contribute to the overall success of the Games," said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman.

Following submission of applications by International Federations in July 2022, the IPC assessed each candidate sport in accordance with the IPC Handbook and sought further clarification from applicants where needed.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     