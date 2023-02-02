﻿
News / World

Russian population decreases by 555,332 in 2022

Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0
More than 146.4 million people permanently resided in Russia as of January 1, down 555,332 from the past year.
Xinhua
  09:13 UTC+8, 2023-02-02       0

More than 146.4 million people permanently resided in Russia as of January 1, down 555,332 from the past year, data published by the country's Federal Statistics Service showed on Wednesday.

More than 40 million people lived in the Central Federal District and over 13 million of them lived in Moscow, the capital and largest city of Russia.

More than 13.6 million people lived in the Northwestern Federal District and almost 5.6 million of them lived in the country's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

Some 109.6 million people permanently resided in urban areas, with 16 cities having a population of above 1 million people respectively, including Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     