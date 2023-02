Air raid sirens rang out in Kiev and across Ukraine on Friday before the start of a summit bringing together senior Ukrainian officials and EU representatives.

Reuters

The bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine's capital Kiev on Thursday with the EU's most senior diplomat, Josep Borrell, for talks on Ukraine's hopes to become an EU member.