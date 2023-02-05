﻿
China strongly opposes US move to shoot down balloon

China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it had expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition toward the United States' use of force to attack its airship.
China strongly opposes US move to shoot down balloon
A jet flies by a Chinese airship as it floats off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, US, on February 4, 2023.

China's foreign ministry said on Sunday that it had expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition toward the United States' use of force to attack its airship.

China has repeatedly told the US that the airship of civilian use entered the US territory due to force majeure and was a pure accident.

China had urged the US to remain calm and handle the matter with restraint.

But the US insisted on using force which was clearly an overreaction and violated international norms.

China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights of the related company and reserves the right to make further necessary responses.

A US military fighter jet shot down the airship off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday, a week after it entered US airspace.

