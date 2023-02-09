﻿
News / World

Russia bans 77 more US citizens from entry in tit-for-tat move

  09:35 UTC+8, 2023-02-09
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday barred an additional 77 US citizens from entering the country in a retaliatory move.
The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday barred an additional 77 US citizens from entering the country in a retaliatory move.

The 77 US citizens include heads of government agencies, federal departments and companies involved in the supply of weapons to Ukraine, the ministry said.

"We would like to emphasize that any hostile actions against Russia... will be rebuffed," it said, noting that the decision was made in response to Washington's continued expansion of the list of Russian citizens subject to personal sanctions.

Russia has to date imposed sanctions against a total of 1,344 US citizens, according to the Foreign Ministry.

﻿
