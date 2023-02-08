﻿
News / World

Charge d'affaires of Chinese Embassy in US launch stern representations with senior US officials

Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0
According to the statement, Xu said that the unintended entry of the airship is an entirely unexpected and isolated incident caused by force majeure.
Xinhua
  17:05 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0

Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the United States Xu Xueyuan on Tuesday lodged, upon instruction, stern representations with senior officials of the US Department of State and White House National Security Council on the US attack on a Chinese unmanned civilian airship by force, the embassy said in a statement.

According to the statement, Xu said that the unintended entry of the airship is an entirely unexpected and isolated incident caused by force majeure. The Chinese side has, after verification, informed the US side of this multiple times and clearly requested that the US side handle it in a calm, professional and restrained manner.

The Chinese side expresses firm opposition to and strong protest against the US side using force to attack it and urges the US side not to take any actions that may escalate and complicate the situation. The Chinese side reserves the right to make further responses if necessary, Xu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     