Charge d'affaires of Chinese Embassy in US launch stern representations with senior US officials

Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in the United States Xu Xueyuan on Tuesday lodged, upon instruction, stern representations with senior officials of the US Department of State and White House National Security Council on the US attack on a Chinese unmanned civilian airship by force, the embassy said in a statement.

According to the statement, Xu said that the unintended entry of the airship is an entirely unexpected and isolated incident caused by force majeure. The Chinese side has, after verification, informed the US side of this multiple times and clearly requested that the US side handle it in a calm, professional and restrained manner.

The Chinese side expresses firm opposition to and strong protest against the US side using force to attack it and urges the US side not to take any actions that may escalate and complicate the situation. The Chinese side reserves the right to make further responses if necessary, Xu said.