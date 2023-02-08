﻿
News / World

82-member Chinese rescue team arrives in Turkey

Xinhua
  14:26 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0
The 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport at 4:30am local time (1:30am GMT) on Wednesday after flying over 8,000 km on a chartered Air China plane.
Xinhua
  14:26 UTC+8, 2023-02-08       0
82-member Chinese rescue team arrives in Turkey
Xinhua

The Chinese rescue team arrives at Adana Airport at 4:30am local time (1:30am GMT) on Wednesday.

After flying over 8,000 km on a chartered Air China plane, an 82-member Chinese rescue team arrived at Adana Airport on Wednesday to assist in rescue efforts in the quake-hit areas in Turkey.

According to Zhao Ming, head of the Chinese rescue team which arrived at 4:30am local time (1:30am GMT), based on the local conditions, the Chinese rescue team immediately started the unloading and transfer work, and coordinated with the Chinese Embassy in Turkey, the local government and relevant UN agencies as soon as possible.

The team took over specific search and rescue missions based on the current rescue progress, and plans to send a rescue team to survey the site of the mission and choose safe and suitable locations to set up camps.

"As a Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team certified by the United Nations, the Chinese rescue team is equipped with excellent personnel and resources, and can carry out search and rescue operations in two different work sites at the same time," said Wang Mo, deputy head of the Chinese rescue team. "Upon arrival, the team will bring audio and video life detectors, medical equipment and rescue dogs to the disaster area and immediately start the search and rescue work."

The latest death toll from the massive earthquakes in Turkey stood at 5,894 with 34,810 injuries, the country's Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday, citing Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay as saying.

The Chinese Embassy in Türkiye confirmed to Xinhua that no Chinese casualties have been reported so far.

According to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake with a depth of 7 km struck Turkey's southern province of Kahramanmaras at 4:17am local time (1:17am GMT), which was strongly felt in the neighboring provinces of Gaziantep, Hatay and Malatya. There were numerous aftershocks in the vicinity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     