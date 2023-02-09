MH17 plane crash probe suspended: investigators

International investigators said Wednesday they were halting their probe into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

International investigators said Wednesday they were halting their probe into the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, saying there was not enough evidence to prosecute more suspects.

"The investigation has now reached its limit, all leads have now been exhausted, the investigation is therefore being suspended. The evidence is insufficient for more prosecutions," Dutch prosecutor Digna van Boetzelaer told a news conference in The Hague.