﻿
News / World

WHO chief visits quake-hit northern Syria with aid

Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2023-02-12       0
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the quake-hit Aleppo city in northern Syria on Saturday, raising hope for more emergency aid.
Xinhua
  08:36 UTC+8, 2023-02-12       0
WHO chief visits quake-hit northern Syria with aid
AFP

WHO director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (center), accompanied by Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghabash (left), visits displaced Syrian in the northern city of Aleppo on February 11, 2023, days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited the quake-hit Aleppo city in northern Syria on Saturday, raising hope for more emergency aid to reach Syria in the coming days.

The World Health Organization brought 35 tons of relief aid to Aleppo on Saturday as Ghebreyesus reached the city and visited some hospitalized people, shelters where displaced people are staying, and damaged areas.

His visit comes in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked Syria on Monday, killing 5,000 people in government and rebel-held areas.

Speaking to reporters during his tour, Ghebreyesus said that easing the US sanctions on Syria within the next 180 days would give a window to bring more emergency supplies and support.

According to a UNHCR estimation, 5.3 million people in Syria might have been left homeless by the earthquake.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     