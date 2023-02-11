﻿
News / World

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 prevalence jumps to 75 pct in USA

Xinhua
  09:15 UTC+8, 2023-02-11       0
The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported in the United States this week.
Xinhua
  09:15 UTC+8, 2023-02-11       0

The highly transmissible Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 now accounts for about three-fourths of all COVID-19 cases reported in the United States this week, according to the estimates released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

XBB.1.5 is estimated to account for 74.7 percent of U.S. COVID-19 cases, up from 65.9 percent the week prior. BQ.1.1 remains the second most prevalent strain at 15.3 percent.

The CDC started tracking XBB.1.5 separately from its parent strain XBB from the week of Nov. 12 last year, when it accounted for only 0.1 percent of cases nationwide. Since then, XBB.1.5 has been spreading quickly in the United States.

XBB.1.5 is currently the most transmissible variant in the country. The subvariant may spur more COVID-19 cases based on genetic characteristics and early growth rate estimates, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     