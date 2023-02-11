China's Chen Wenhao wins bronze in skeleton World Cup

Chinese skeleton athlete Chen Wenhao won his first World Cup medal in Innsbruck, Austria on Friday.

With best times in both race runs, 2023 European Champion Matt Weston won gold for Britain in the men's skeleton in 1:42.96.

Jung Seunggi of South Korea took silver in 1:43.32, ahead of Chen Wenhao who finished in 1:43.45.

Olympic Champion Christopher Grotheer ranked fourth in 1:43.47. China's Yin Zheng finished fifth in 1:43.57.

The 26-year-old Chen became the second Chinese to win a medal at the skeleton World Cup. Geng Wenqiang won China's first-ever World Cup medal, a gold, in November 2021 in Innsbruck.