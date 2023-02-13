﻿
83-year-old quake survivor saved by Chinese and Turkish rescuers in stable condition

Xinhua
An 83-year-old woman who was saved by Chinese and Turkish rescuers from earthquake ruins in the southern Turkish city of Malatya Saturday has been confirmed to be in stable condition in hospital.

The woman was plucked to safety by the Blue Sky Rescue (BSK) team, a search-and-rescue organization from the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, and a Turkish rescue team, about 125 hours after a massive earthquake hit Turkey on Monday.

The survivor had stayed under the ruins of a collapsed seven-story building without any water or food until she was rescued, said Yang Yi, a member of the BSK team.

This was the third survivor the BSK team has successfully rescued since two earthquakes measuring 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday. Tens of thousands of people have been killed or injured in the powerful earthquakes.

Source: Xinhua
