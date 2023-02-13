﻿
News / World

Facts about Turkey, Syria quake: Death toll tops 33,000, int'l aid continues

Xinhua
  15:24 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0
The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Turkey has climbed to 29,605.
Xinhua
  15:24 UTC+8, 2023-02-13       0

The following are the latest facts about quake-hit Turkey and Syria.

Combined Casualties

The death toll from Monday's earthquakes in Turkey has climbed to 29,605, the country's disaster agency was quoted by the Anadolu Agency as saying, bringing the total fatalities with neighboring Syria to over 33,000, with tens of thousands injured.

Facts about Turkey, Syria quake: Death toll tops 33,000, int'l aid continues
Reuters

Rescuers react after attending to survivors Gokhan Ugurlu, 35, and his daughter Zeynep Ugurlu ,11, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Hatay, Turkey February 12.

Rescue Efforts

The first batch of emergency aid, including tents and blankets, delivered by the Chinese government for earthquake relief arrived in Turkey on Saturday. More emergency supplies, including tents, electrocardiographs, ultrasonic diagnostic equipment and medical transfer vehicles will also be shipped in batches from China.

Syria is also receiving supplies from the Red Cross Society of China and the local Chinese community. The aid from the local Chinese community included infant formulas, winter clothes, and medical supplies, while the first batch of emergency medical supplies from the Red Cross Society of China arrived on Thursday.

On Sunday, Algeria and Libya also sent planes full of relief items to the quake-hit areas. Pakistan on Sunday sent another special relief consignment as part of relief assistance for the earthquake-hit areas of Turkey.

Qatar has sent the first part of the 10,000 container houses for earthquake victims in Turkey, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Meanwhile, foreign heads of state and ministers started to pay visits to Turkey and Syria to show solidarity.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Turkey on Sunday to show support. The Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the first foreign head of state to visit quake-hit Turkey, met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Syria, pledging continued support for the country to overcome the repercussions of the earthquakes, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

Facts about Turkey, Syria quake: Death toll tops 33,000, int'l aid continues
Reuters

A White Helmet volunteer carries a toy, in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, in Harem, Idlib, Syria February 10.

Problems & Response

The lack of hygienic facilities has started to endanger the survivors in quake-hit Turkey.

"The issue of hygiene is becoming more and more urgent," wrote Ihsan Cakir, deputy general secretary of Hatay Municipality on Friday. The Hatay province was one of the worst hit areas by earthquakes.

"Underwater sources might have been polluted, with the sewage system in ruins," said Celalettin Kocaturk, a doctor in Istanbul, adding that now the tap water is not safe for drinking or ablutions. He also warned of an increased risk of an epidemic.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     