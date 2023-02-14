﻿
News / World

Vehicle collision kills 20 in South Africa's northern province

Xinhua
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0
South Africa's local transport authorities said Tuesday that 20 people were killed after a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus.
Xinhua
  17:39 UTC+8, 2023-02-14       0

South Africa's local transport authorities said Tuesday that 20 people were killed after a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus in the northernmost province of Limpopo.

"The accident occurred at around 5 pm on Monday on road N1-29 Mashovhela toward Musina in Vhembe District," Limpopo Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety said in a statement.

"Ten passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate, and 35 minor injuries," the department said, noting that passengers with injuries were transported to hospitals for medical attention.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and the police diving team has been activated to search the nearby river for people who might have been swept away, according to the department.

The road is now open for traffic and motorists are advised to proceed with caution, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     