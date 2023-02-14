﻿
News / World

3 dead, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting

Xinhua
  15:41 UTC+8, 2023-02-14
Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, university police said.
Reuters

Police officers surround a scene where the suspect was located as they respond to a shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, US, February 14.

Three people were killed and at least five were injured in an on-campus shooting at Michigan State University Monday night, university police said.

The police located the male suspect off campus, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The university police have lifted the shelter-in-place order, saying there was no longer a threat to the campus.

According to university spokesperson Emily Guerrant, the first shots were fired inside a hall at 8:18pm local time (0118 GMT) at the north end of campus, and gunshots were later heard at a nearby hall.

Nearly 30 firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles swarmed the campus.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
