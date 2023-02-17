﻿
News / World

Chinese volunteers extend helping hand to quake-hit Turkey

Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2023-02-17       0
Guo Guoying, 31, has devoted herself to earthquake relief in Turkey over the past few days.
Xinhua
  19:51 UTC+8, 2023-02-17       0

Guo Guoying, 31, has devoted herself to earthquake relief in Turkey over the past few days.

Guo, head of a language training center in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, has a wealth of experience working abroad and has many international friends.

Turkey was hit hard by powerful earthquakes on February 6, resulting in heavy casualties. After the earthquakes, China dispatched multiple search and rescue teams to provide humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken areas in Turkey.

The day after the two earthquakes happened, Guo received a request from a friend who joined the rescue effort in Turkey and asked whether she knew any Chinese people there who could provide support in communication.

"I'm engaged in language training and have some overseas friends. I'm eager to do what I can to help people in need," said Guo, who soon created a WeChat group and invited volunteers who could help bridge the language gap.

Over 100 volunteers with different linguistic backgrounds, such as Chinese, English and Turkish, joined the group and participated in the relief effort.

For each volunteer recruited, Guo registers their name, nationality, language, residence and the amount of time they can spend with the teams.

Panda Rush, a volunteer from southwest China's Sichuan Province who declined to give his real name, has previously experienced two earthquakes. He helped Guo collect the information of newcomers to the group.

The volunteer said that although he was poor in Turkish and was unable to help with interpretation, he still wanted to join the group and do what he could.

Guo was pleasantly surprised to know Zhang Huiying, who lent a helping hand in Turkey. The two worked together to bridge the communication gap between Chinese search and rescue teams and those in need.

Guo takes charge of recruiting volunteers and arranges them according to the needs of the search and rescue teams. Meanwhile, Zhang coordinates volunteers to help the teams get to the affected areas, apply for local mobile phone cards and informs them of the latest developments regarding the earthquakes.

Due to the time difference between China and Turkey, the two take turns staying awake to make sure that any questions asked on WeChat are promptly answered.

"A minute can help save a life," said Guo.

On February 9, the first batch of 16 volunteers from the group set out to assist the Chinese teams for rescue. Twelve of them are from Turkey, and the other four are Chinese international students.

In addition to coordinating with the teams, Zhang was also involved in first-line rescue. In the southern province of Hatay, she traveled to the countryside with the search and rescue teams to distribute clothes, food and other supplies, and she even donated blood.

At present, some Chinese search and rescue teams have completed their mission in Turkey, and the volunteers are now assisting with the allocation of relief supplies.

Guo said that she is now trying to provide help in the form of psychological counseling for the volunteers, and will keep in touch with them.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     