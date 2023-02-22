﻿
News / World

Biden hails 'critical' US-Poland ties, calls for solidarity with Ukraine

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Visiting US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called his country's relations with Poland "critical" and praised the Polish people for welcoming Ukrainians into their country.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-02-22       0
Biden hails 'critical' US-Poland ties, calls for solidarity with Ukraine
AFP

US President Joe Biden (left) and Polish President Andrzej Duda wave during a welcoming ceremony ahead talks at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw on February 21, 2023.

Visiting US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called his country's relations with Poland "critical" and praised the Polish people for welcoming Ukrainians into their country.

During a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda, Biden said that the United States needs Poland just as Poland needs the United States, according to a statement from the White House.

Duda said that Biden's visit is an important "sign of security", according to the Polish Press Agency.

Both leaders gave speeches on Tuesday afternoon on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Biden vowed that his country and its allies "will not tire" of supporting Ukraine and emphasized the US commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's (NATO) collective security, while Duda called on European nations and NATO to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Biden visited Poland after his surprise trip to Kiev on Monday. It was his second visit here in less than a year. He will also join a group of nine NATO member states located on the eastern flank of the bloc for the Bucharest Nine summit to be held here on Wednesday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     