Xi congratulates Poudel on assuming presidency of Nepal

AFP

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Ram Chandra Poudel on assuming office as president of Nepal.

In his message, Xi said China and Nepal are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955, their relations have maintained healthy and stable development, setting a good example of peaceful coexistence, friendship and mutual assistance between large and small countries.

The Chinese president said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with Poudel to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, consolidate mutual political trust, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to constantly promote the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.