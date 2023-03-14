﻿
Xi congratulates Poudel on assuming presidency of Nepal

Xinhua
  18:59 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday congratulated Ram Chandra Poudel on assuming office as president of Nepal.
AFP

Nepal's newly elected President Ram Chandra Poudel takes the oath of office at the presidential house in Kathmandu on March 13. Nepal's newly elected president took the oath of office on March 13 as former Maoist rebel Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal scrambles to remain in power.

In his message, Xi said China and Nepal are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, and since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955, their relations have maintained healthy and stable development, setting a good example of peaceful coexistence, friendship and mutual assistance between large and small countries.

The Chinese president said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with Poudel to carry forward the traditional friendship between the two countries, consolidate mutual political trust, advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to constantly promote the strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
