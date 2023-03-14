﻿
News / World

Survivors of Libya shipwreck brought ashore in Italy

Reuters
  19:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Thirty people were feared drowned after the boat they were traveling in from Libya capsized in bad weather on Sunday, Italy's coastguard said.
Reuters
  19:33 UTC+8, 2023-03-14       0
Survivors of Libya shipwreck brought ashore in Italy
Reuters

Migrants who survived a deadly shipwreck in the central Mediterranean listen as they wait to disembark in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 13.

Seventeen migrants rescued after the latest deadly shipwreck in the Mediterranean were brought ashore by the Italian authorities on Monday as Italy faced criticism for its response to the crisis.

Those rescued were taken to the Sicilian town of Pozzallo, Italian newswire ANSA reported, and said they were all originally from Bangladesh.

Thirty people were feared drowned after the boat they were traveling in from Libya capsized in bad weather on Sunday, Italy's coastguard said.

The tragedy follows a February 26 shipwreck near the southern region of Calabria, in which at least 79 people died.

Alarm Phone, a charity that picks up calls from migrant vessels in distress, blamed Italy for not sending its coastguard earlier despite being repeatedly alerted on Saturday that the boat was in trouble.

"Clearly, the Italian authorities were trying to avoid that the people would be brought to Italy, delaying intervention so that the so-called Libyan coastguard would arrive and forcibly return people to Libya," it said in a statement late on Sunday.

Italy's coastguard said the capsizing occurred outside the Italian Search and Rescue area (SAR), and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome was doing all it could to avoid shipwrecks.

Survivors of Libya shipwreck brought ashore in Italy
Reuters

A migrant who survived a deadly shipwreck in the central Mediterranean receives help as he disembarks in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 13.

No patrol boats are available

he vessel, traveling in the direction of Italy, capsized about 110 miles northwest of the Libyan port of Benghazi, according to the Mediterranea Saving Humans charity.

According to a phone conversation transcript shared by German charity Sea-Watch, a duty officer at the Libyan Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said that at the time there were no patrol boats that could be sent from Benghazi.

Rome requested merchant ships in the area to join the rescue efforts, the Italian coastguard said. But the migrant vessel capsized during an attempt to transfer the passengers to the FROLAND merchant ship on Sunday morning, it added.

Rome's ability to rescue migrants at sea has come under scrutiny following last month's shipwreck, and the issue is piling pressure on the rightwing government which took office last October promising to curb the influx of migrants.

Instead, arrivals have surged, with over 20,000 people reaching Italy by sea this year so far, more than triple the around 6,150 who arrived in the same period of 2022, official figures show.

Over 4,500 people reached Italy from March 9-11 alone.

The Italian government on Monday said Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has been accused of operating in several African countries including Libya, was to blame for the surge in crossing attempts as part of Moscow's strategy to retaliate against countries supporting Ukraine.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     