﻿
News / World

Over 567,000 head of livestock killed in Mongolia due to harsh weather

Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0
A total of 567,600 head of livestock have died in Mongolia so far this year due to the extreme wintry weather known as "dzud."
Xinhua
  17:37 UTC+8, 2023-03-17       0

A total of 567,600 head of livestock have died in Mongolia so far this year due to the extreme wintry weather known as "dzud," the country's National Statistics Office (NSO) said Friday.

The number of dead animals is up nearly 10 percent compared to the same period last year, and around 85 percent of the dead animals are goats and sheep, the statistical agency said in a statement.

The dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die because the ground is frozen or covered by snow.

Snowfall covered up to around 70 percent of the country, with more than 60 administrative subdivisions in half of all 21 provinces of the country experiencing dzud or near dzud conditions, the National Agency for Meteorology and Environmental Monitoring said in a statement in late February.

Among the provinces, Khentii and Sukhbaatar in the east, Arkhangai in the central west, as well as Khovd and Uvs in the west registered the highest rates of animal death.

Mongolia, one of the last nomadic countries in the world, had 71.1 million livestock animals at the end of 2022, according to the NSO. The promotion of livestock husbandry is seen as the most viable way to diversify the landlocked country's mining-dependent economy.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     