Reuters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted footage on Thursday of him visiting the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, where he promised to "restore everything" following Russia's attack.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive late last year pushed Russian troops out of the regional capital Kherson after months of occupation.