﻿
News / World

Macron says ready to accept 'unpopularity' over pensions reform

AFP
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Macron on Wednesday said he was prepared to accept unpopularity as a consequence of imposing a controversial pensions reform that has sparked uproar and protests.
AFP
  20:39 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Macron says ready to accept 'unpopularity' over pensions reform
AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on screen as he speaks during a TV interview from the Elysee Palace, in Paris, on March 22.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was prepared to accept unpopularity as a consequence of imposing a controversial pensions reform that has sparked uproar and protests.

"Given a choice between opinion polls in the short term and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country," Macron said in a televised interview.

"If it is necessary to accept unpopularity today I will accept it," he added while acknowledging he had "not succeeded in convincing" the country over the reform.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     