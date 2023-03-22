Macron says ready to accept 'unpopularity' over pensions reform

Macron on Wednesday said he was prepared to accept unpopularity as a consequence of imposing a controversial pensions reform that has sparked uproar and protests.

AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said he was prepared to accept unpopularity as a consequence of imposing a controversial pensions reform that has sparked uproar and protests.

"Given a choice between opinion polls in the short term and the general interest of the country, I choose the general interest of the country," Macron said in a televised interview.

"If it is necessary to accept unpopularity today I will accept it," he added while acknowledging he had "not succeeded in convincing" the country over the reform.