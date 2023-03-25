17 migrants found trapped in train car in Texas, 2 dead

Two migrants died and 15 more were injured after being trapped in a train car in Uvalde County, US state of Texas, police said on Friday.

The total number of migrants found trapped in the container was 17, according to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

U.S. Border Patrol stopped the train some 70 miles (113 km) west of San Antonio after the Uvalde Telecommunications Center received a 911 call "from an unknown third-party caller" on Friday afternoon saying people were "suffocating" in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border.

There was no derailment, and the people were "undocumented immigrants," according to the police statement on Facebook.

Medical helicopters rushed to the scene. According to an ABC News report, five of the injured were flown to San Antonio, and another seven were transported in ambulances. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Highway 90 between the U.S.-Mexico border and San Antonio is widely seen as a major human trafficking route. Last June, 53 migrants were found dead in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio.

"We need to look at the southern border. This happens every day," McLaughlin told local media.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.