Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said not a single penny will be provided to North Korea while it is continuing with its nuclear weapons development, Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

The remark comes hours after North Korea unveiled new, smaller nuclear warheads as its leader Kim Jong Un called for scaling up the production of weapons-grade nuclear material to expand the country's arsenal.