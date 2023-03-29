﻿
News / World

South Africa set to receive first group of tourists from China

Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
The first group of tourists from China since 2020 is expected to arrive at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg on an Air China flight Wednesday.
Xinhua
  08:57 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0

South Africa's Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille said on Tuesday that the first group of tourists from China since 2020 is expected to arrive at the OR Tambo international airport in Johannesburg on an Air China flight Wednesday.

"This flight marks a significant milestone as the first flight for group tour since the pandemic, which is of great importance to Chinese arrivals to South Africa," De Lille said at the media launch of the Africa Travel Indaba in Durban.

"China is the most promising source market for South Africa. Just before the pandemic, South Africa has received nearly 100,000 visitors from China. It is possible to push the number to 1,000,000 by 2030," she said.

South Africa's tourism sector is recovering as it has welcomed 5.7 million tourists last year, 152 percent higher than the previous year, according to the minister, who expressed optimism that they would get more tourists from China.

"The impact of Chinese tourists on the economy of South Africa will be positive and sustainable. For this reason, I will be working hard with our key stakeholders to remove key barriers such as airlift, visa and safety," De Lille said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     