Azerbaijan lifts COVID-19 passport requirement for foreign travelers

Foreign citizens traveling to Azerbaijan by air will be exempt from having a COVID-19 passport (a document confirming full vaccination against or immunity to COVID-19), the country's authorities announced on Monday.

The decision, endorsed by the task force under the Cabinet of Ministers on COVID-19 prevention and control, will take effect on Tuesday, March 28.

The authorities also lifted the requirement to present a COVID-19 passport on intercity public transport and in indoor settings including large stores, health, tourism, and social care facilities across the country.

However, land border crossings remain closed in Azerbaijan under the special quarantine regime, which is in effect until May 1, 2023.