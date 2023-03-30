﻿
News / World

Death toll from Philippine ferry fire rises to 28, over 200 rescued

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  17:40 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0
The death toll from a fire that broke out on a ferry carrying more than 200 people in the Philippines late Wednesday night has risen to 28, Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  17:40 UTC+8, 2023-03-30       0

The death toll from the fire that broke out on a ferry carrying more than 200 people in the southern Philippines late Wednesday night has risen to 28, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.

The M/V Lady Mary Joy 3, a passenger and cargo vessel, was headed to Jolo from Zamboanga City when it caught fire in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad town of Basilan province around 10:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, the commander of the PCG District in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said 18 torched bodies were found in different parts of the ferry, while another 10 bodies were plucked out from the sea and 230 people were rescued.

"We continue to search the boat for possible casualties," Marfe added, noting that the fire was put out after nine hours.

Nixon Alonzo, the chief of disaster reduction and management office in Basilan province, told a local radio that authorities are verifying reports that seven more passengers who jumped into the sea are missing.

"The passengers died from drowning after jumping into the water. Some suffered burns," Alonzo said.

Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nanoh posted pictures of the vessel on the beach of Baluk-Baluk Island and some of the rescued passengers on social media.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire, which reportedly started in an air-conditioned cabin in the vessel. Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire broke out.

The PCG said it deployed personnel and its vessel to help in the search and rescue operation, which continues at the time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Qian Tong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     