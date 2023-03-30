Death toll from Philippine ferry fire rises to 28, over 200 rescued

The death toll from a fire that broke out on a ferry carrying more than 200 people in the Philippines late Wednesday night has risen to 28, Philippine Coast Guard said Thursday.

The death toll from the fire that broke out on a ferry carrying more than 200 people in the southern Philippines late Wednesday night has risen to 28, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Thursday.

The M/V Lady Mary Joy 3, a passenger and cargo vessel, was headed to Jolo from Zamboanga City when it caught fire in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad town of Basilan province around 10:40 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

Commodore Rejard Marfe, the commander of the PCG District in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said 18 torched bodies were found in different parts of the ferry, while another 10 bodies were plucked out from the sea and 230 people were rescued.

"We continue to search the boat for possible casualties," Marfe added, noting that the fire was put out after nine hours.

Nixon Alonzo, the chief of disaster reduction and management office in Basilan province, told a local radio that authorities are verifying reports that seven more passengers who jumped into the sea are missing.

"The passengers died from drowning after jumping into the water. Some suffered burns," Alonzo said.

Hadji Muhtamad Mayor Arsina Kahing-Nanoh posted pictures of the vessel on the beach of Baluk-Baluk Island and some of the rescued passengers on social media.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire, which reportedly started in an air-conditioned cabin in the vessel. Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire broke out.

The PCG said it deployed personnel and its vessel to help in the search and rescue operation, which continues at the time.