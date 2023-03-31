6.3-magnitude quake hits 108 km WSW of Constitución, Chile: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 108 km WSW of Constitución, Chile at 17:33:06 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 13.105 km, was initially determined to be at 35.6602 degrees south latitude and 73.5365 degrees west longitude.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
