Joe Biden to run for US presidency again

Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Visiting US President Joe Biden said he will run for the presidency again, the Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE reported on Saturday.
Before departing from Ireland at midnight Friday, Biden told reporters that he has made up his mind to run for a second term and will make a formal campaign announcement soon.

Before departing from Ireland at midnight Friday, Biden told reporters that he has made up his mind to run for a second term and will make a formal campaign announcement soon.

Biden arrived in Dublin for a three-day official visit on Wednesday. During his visit, Biden met with his Irish counterpart Michael D. Higgins and held talks with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election but has refused to concede, announced his bid in November for presidency in the 2024 election.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
沪公网安备 31010602001940号

