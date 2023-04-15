﻿
Heavy gunfire heard south of Sudanese capital Khartoum

Sustained gunshots have been heard Saturday here in the Sudanese capital amid mounting tension between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city.

Sustained gunshots have been heard Saturday here in the Sudanese capital amid mounting tension between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The firing was heard around a major RSF base south of Khartoum, with eyewitnesses saying tanks of the Sudanese army were seen moving to the area where the RSF forces are stationed.

Heavy gunfire also took place around Merowe Air Base, some 436 km north of the capital city, said the eyewitnesses.

The RSF issued a statement accusing the Sudanese army of attacking its headquarters south of Khartoum.

The Sudanese army has yet to make a response about what happened.

