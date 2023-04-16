Iran successfully tests anti-tank guided missile: media

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully tested its newest top-attack anti-tank guided missile, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

Dubbed Sadid-365, the missile is an anti-armor projectile with a range of 8 kilometers, which is capable of destroying different armored military vehicles, Tasnim quoted Ali Kouhestani, the head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force, as saying.

He stressed that Sadid-365 is an optically-guided missile capable of hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy.

Kouhestani said in the next phase of development, the missile will be equipped with folding fins and a fire control system, and be mounted on the armored personnel carriers of the IRGC Ground Force, with two missiles on each side of their turret.