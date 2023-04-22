﻿
Over 400 killed, 3500 injured in Sudan's deadly clashes: health ministry

Xinhua
  07:24 UTC+8, 2023-04-22
The Sudanese Ministry of Health said on Friday that over 400 people were killed and about 3,500 others wounded in the continued clashes.
AFP

The picture taken on April 19, 2023, shows a crowded ward at a hospital in El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur region, where multiple people have been wounded in ongoing battles there.

The Sudanese Ministry of Health said on Friday that over 400 people were killed and about 3,500 others wounded in the continued clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The death toll on Friday reached more than 400 with about 3,500 wounded," Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement.

"Most of the cases were in Khartoum, where 130 deaths and 1,900 injuries were recorded," he said.

He pointed out that the number of deaths and injuries dropped on Friday compared to past days, with 59 deaths and 200 injuries recorded.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
