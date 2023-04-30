﻿
News / World

Domestic criticism mounts over S. Korean president's US visit

Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0
As South Korean President wrapped up his visit to the US on Sunday, there is growing criticism here that Seoul is taking the lead in strengthening a new Cold War in Northeast Asia.
Xinhua
  19:46 UTC+8, 2023-04-30       0

As South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol wrapped up his week-long visit to the United States on Sunday, there is growing criticism here that Seoul is taking the lead in strengthening a new Cold War in Northeast Asia and beyond.

Yoon has decided to make South Korea a loyal partner of the US "Indo-Pacific Strategy" aimed at containing China, Kyunghyang Shinmun newspaper said in an editorial, questioning whether the government's "value-centered diplomacy" will bring tangible benefits to the country.

Shin Jin-wook, professor of sociology at Chung-Ang University, said in a Hankyoreh newspaper column that South Korea became a "new Cold War facilitator" for politics on the peninsula, in East Asia and even the world.

Shin said the Yoon government was taking the lead in strengthening and completing a new Cold War, rather than seeking to de-escalate tensions on the peninsula.

The Yoon administration gave everything the US and Japanese hardliners wanted, turning South Korea into a weak country without any control, participation, or autonomy, according to the column.

The Hankyoreh warned in another article that if the United States deploys more "strategic assets," including nuclear-capable submarines, to the Korean Peninsula, tensions on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia are feared to rise.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     