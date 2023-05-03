﻿
News / World

Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit

AFP
  18:33 UTC+8, 2023-05-03       0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations.
AFP
  18:33 UTC+8, 2023-05-03       0
Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit
AFP

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (right) greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) prior to talks at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3.

Zelensky in surprise visit to Finland for Nordic PM summit
AFP

The motorcade with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Vantaa, Finland on May 3.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Finland on Wednesday to participate in a summit gathering the leaders of the five Nordic nations, the Finnish presidency announced.

Zelensky is set to meet Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, whose country became NATO's newest member in April, to discuss "Ukraine's defence struggle".

The Ukrainian leader will also hold bilateral talks with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway's Jonas Gahr Store, Denmark's Mette Frederiksen and Iceland's Katrin Jakobsdottir.

"In order to be in NATO and support alliances to gain support, fundamental diplomatic work must be done. Ukraine is doing it today," Daria Zarivna, Ukraine's presidential communications adviser wrote on Telegram.

All of the Nordic countries have pledged both financial and military support to Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway have also joined in the international effort to supply heavier weapons to Ukraine by donating some of their own Leopard 2 tanks or offering financial support to acquire them.

On Tuesday, Denmark said it was sending 1.7 billion kroner (US$250 million) worth of military aid, its biggest donation to date, "to support the forthcoming Ukrainian offensive."

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     